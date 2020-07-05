Yates HS student banged on home owner's door to alert about fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Yates High School quarterback said he helped save a man from a fire on Sunday morning.Around 2 a.m., Broderick Brown and other kids were cleaning up fireworks when he saw flames coming from an auto shop on Winton and Yellowstone in Houston's south side.He banged on the owner's home which is attached to the shop to wake him up, according to Brown."I beat on the doors and helped put out the fire before firefighters arrived," he said. "I helped them come out of their house before the fire expanded."Firefighters put out the fire, and it didn't reach the man's home.