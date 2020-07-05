Yates HS student banged on home owner's door to alert about fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Yates High School quarterback said he helped save a man from a fire on Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Broderick Brown and other kids were cleaning up fireworks when he saw flames coming from an auto shop on Winton and Yellowstone in Houston's south side.

He banged on the owner's home which is attached to the shop to wake him up, according to Brown.

"I beat on the doors and helped put out the fire before firefighters arrived," he said. "I helped them come out of their house before the fire expanded."

Firefighters put out the fire, and it didn't reach the man's home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire escapebuilding firehouston fire departmentfirehouse firehigh school footballfire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains of Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says
Texas reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
Female suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to be in court Monday
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston
Judge Lina Hidalgo updates nation on Harris Co. COVID-19 status
Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
Show More
Texas Medical Center parking "hacks" to save you money and time
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Steamy Sunday ahead as rain chances ramp up this week
Fireworks show cut short after explosion and grass fire
Several young victims fatally shot in US cities on July 4
More TOP STORIES News