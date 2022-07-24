xfl

XFL returns to Houston in 2023; Wade Phillips to coach

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The XFL is coming back, and Houston will again be part of the league.

In an announcement made Sunday night in Arlington, Houston is among the eight teams taking part in the return of the XFL in 2023. The yet-to-be-named team will play its home games at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston.

Longtime Houstonian and iconic football coach Wade Phillips was announced as the head coach of Houston's XFL team.

Phillips, a standout linebacker at UH, began his coaching career in 1970 as head coach of Stark High School. He's coached at the college and pro-level with Oklahoma State, the University of Kansas, the Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams-including as Head Coach for the Saints, Broncos, Bills, Falcons, Cowboys, and Texans.

XFL's relaunch is version 3.0 after the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston fielded a team, the Roughnecks, during that season.

The XFL signed a global multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company ("TWDC") and ESPN for its upcoming 2023 season through 2027. Each season, all 43 games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN networks, and FX. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC13.

The XFL's 2023 season will kick off on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonfootballespnhouston texanssportsxfl
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
XFL
All XFL games to air on ESPN, Disney platforms
'The Rock' announces XFL return date
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
Man killed by ex-brother-in-law in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Hot and steamy with a side of rain this week
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick tested positive for COVID, his campaign says
1 teen killed, 2 injured in shooting at southeast Houston gas station
1 man shot and killed outside food store in SW Houston, police say
Show More
Gov. Hogan: Trump going to 'cost us seats' with potential 2024 bid
Cadillac's newly unveiled electric car expected to cost around $300K
Bystander shot during argument between brother & sister in NE Houston
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
More TOP STORIES News