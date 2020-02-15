Roughnecks give double amputee quarterback 'life-changing experience'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area quarterback that continues to defy the odds got a boost from the Houston Roughnecks.The XFL team shared the video of a moment that'll stick with the high school player for the rest of his life."It was a lot of pressure because they had the whole team there. But, since I'm a quarterback, I know not to fold under pressure," Calder Hodge recalled.Calder threw a pass during the Houston Roughnecks practice Friday. A pass he admits wasn't easy."I couldn't see over the guard, so I just kind of threw up a prayer ball," Calder recalled.It was a perfect pass that prompted Hodge to show a big smile."I always smile when I make a good throw," Calder explained."Just to have a good throw, and to have it be one of the first throws of the day. It was pretty good."Calder isn't your typical high school quarterback.He's a double amputee. However, that hasn't slowed him down.Using special legs, he's able to move, and step into throws.Tosses, that are about to get better thanks to Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker."He definitely showed me some things like with my eyes," Calder explained. "A lot of things about linking my eyes to my arm."This isn't Calder first memorable experience. Last summer, he won an ESPY.He also tossed balls with Texans' star, J.J. Watt at training camp.An experience that is now his second favorite. "I've got to say, throwing it with the Roughnecks," Calder explained. "Those guys are amazing. Those are amazing people. No discredit to JJ Watt. JJ is amazing, but that was definitely a life-changing experience."A life-changing experience, not just because he got to toss a football.Roughneck players also shared experiences of how they overcame adversity."It means the world because I'm just a kid from Magnolia that plays football," Calder said.A kid with a big arm, and determination that got a boost thanks to the new team in town. Hodge's special moments with the Roughnecks aren't over.He'll be at Sunday's game at TDECU Stadium. This time, it won't just be him. Calder's entire football team was given tickets.