Who will the Roughnecks get at quarterback? XFL Draft kicks off

It's XFL Draft week! What happens in Vegas can't stay there this time because Roughnecks fans do need to know what's next for their team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans longing for the XFL's return will love the action happening this week as the league prepares to hold its draft from Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the focus will be on the quarterbacks as the XFL streams its selection show at 1 p.m. CT/ 2 p.m. ET.

What stays in Vegas won't stay there this time! Join ABC13's Bob Slovak Tuesday at 10 p.m. for a live update from Las Vegas on the Houston Roughnecks' picks and a check-in with head coach Wade Phillips.

The league's third comeback after the pandemic cut its 2.0 version short also means that Houston fans will again get to cheer on the Roughnecks, who were 5-0 for the season.

Everyone loves a winner, but will the Roughnecks win at the QB position?

Some fans have already voiced on social media that they want PJ Walker back, but he's been taking snaps as the starter for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, though the team announced Monday that Walker is injured.

Walker led the XFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns before signing with the Panthers in March 2020.

So who is in the quarterback pool?

Among the 13 quarterbacks who will be assigned to their teams is former Manvel star D'Eriq King.

His name is familiar to Houston fans: He was the Cougars' quarterback before he transferred to Miami.

Also in the pool:

Ben DiNucci (started three games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020)

Quinten Dormady (Tennessee, Central Michigan)

Eric Dungey (Syracuse)

Kaleb Eleby (Western Michigan)

Deondre Francois (Florida State, Hampton)

Jalan McClendon (NC State, Baylor)

Steven Montez (Colorado)

Jawon Pass (Louisville)

Drew Plitt (Ball State)

Anthony Russo (Temple, Michigan State)

Brandon Silvers (Troy)

Ryan Willis (Kansas, Virginia Tech)

This won't be the full roster for XFL quarterbacks for 2023. More recruiting is to come.

The XFL announced its draft order on Monday after a virtual lottery, with the Roughnecks going last for the first positional group.

Draft Selection Process

The XFL describes the selection process as a "snake style" format. Teams will take turns drafting players, with the pick order reversing each round.

The draft itself will be held Wednesday and Thursday, but there's still plenty of action for Tuesday's portion, which will be divided into four position groups, and each will have 11 rounds.

Offensive skill (wide receivers, running backs and tight ends)

Defensive backs

Defensive front seven (tackles, edge, defensive ends and inside linebackers)

Offensive line

XFL Draft: Day One

Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. CT/11:30 a.m. ET

Offensive Skill positions (WR, RB, TE, FB)

Defensive Backs (CB, Safety, Nickel)

Defensive Front Seven (ILB, Edge, DE, DT)

Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

XFL Draft: Day Two

Thursday at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET

Specialists (Kicker, Punt, Long Snapper) followed by open rounds for all available positions.

Meanwhile, another familiar Texan, Wade Phillips will lead the team as head coach. He talked to ABC13's Adam Winkler back in July about coming back to the gridiron to give guys an opportunity to get to the NFL.

"It's great for them. It's great for me. I love doing what I'm doing. I love trying to help guys get better, and in this case, fulfill their dreams," Phillip said.

After the draft, league executives and teams will continue to add to their talent pool as more players become available.

Players will report to training camp in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 8 followed by four weeks of practice.

The 10-game regular season will kick off Feb. 18, 2023.

The Roughnecks will again play their games at the Cougars' home, TDECU Stadium.

ESPN contributed to this report.