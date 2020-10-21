drug bust

Police find buckets of Xanax in drug arrest near elementary school in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 30 pounds of Xanax was seized during a traffic stop near an elementary school in Fulshear, according to police.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday.

Police said an officer pulled over a driver for running a stop sign in Cross Creek Ranch near Campbell Elementary School.

During the search, officers found more than 30 pounds of Xanax pills. According to police, the total amount has a street value between $516,000 and $645,000.

READ ALSO: Drugs found labeled as "coronavirus" in million dollar bust in New York

The DEA said some of the packages also had the late Kobe Bryant's nickname Black Mamba and a bio hazard symbol.



The driver and the passenger were charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in a drug-free zone, since they were stopped near the school.

Police said the suspects are not from the area.
