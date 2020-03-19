Society

Texas WWII veteran wants 100 digital birthday wishes for his 100th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas -- A WWII and Korean War veteran is asking for digital 100th birthday wishes as he self-quarantines to avoid coronavirus.

William "Bud" McDearman Jr. wants nothing more than to receive 100 birthday wishes for his centennial birthday!

George P. Bush, chairman of the Veterans Land Board, is asking people to send their wishes digitally in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that COVID-19 can spread through and live on surfaces for extended amounts of time. Therefore, sending physical cards to the Ussery-Roan Veterans home is not advised at this time," Bush said in a statement.

Community members are being asked to post a video wishing Bud a happy birthday in the comments of their Facebook and/or Twitter posts using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBud.





Bud was born in Hamby, Texas and served in the Navy from 1937-1950. He then served in the Air Force from 1950-1959 and retired as a Sr. Master Sergeant.

Bud's 100th birthday is on April 8.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexastexas newsbirthdaycoronaviruscoronavirus texasveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News