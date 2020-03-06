Wrong-way driver crashes into Greyhound bus in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in about 24 hours, another wrong-way crash has occurred in Houston.

This time, a wrong-way driver crashed into a Greyhound bus around 3 a.m. Friday on Milam at Pierce in downtown.

Police say the driver of a Scion car turned the wrong way on Milam, right in front of the bus.

Two people inside the car and one person on the bus went to the hospital.

None of the injuries are life threatening.

Just a day earlier, another wrong-way driver was involved in a crash, but on the Southwest Freeway at Shepherd.

In that incident, the wrong-way driver left the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashbus crashwrong waydriving
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
HISD trustees refuse to talk about FBI raid during board meeting
ABC13's Blood Drive today until 6pm
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
Show More
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin to stop in Houston on new tour
Woman mistakenly shoots friend in Cypress home
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
Dance your way to Karbach Brewery for Selena movie night
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
More TOP STORIES News