Wrong-way driver crashes into Greyhound bus in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second time in about 24 hours, another wrong-way crash has occurred in Houston.
This time, a wrong-way driver crashed into a Greyhound bus around 3 a.m. Friday on Milam at Pierce in downtown.
Police say the driver of a Scion car turned the wrong way on Milam, right in front of the bus.
Two people inside the car and one person on the bus went to the hospital.
None of the injuries are life threatening.
Just a day earlier, another wrong-way driver was involved in a crash, but on the Southwest Freeway at Shepherd.
In that incident, the wrong-way driver left the scene.
