Wrong-way driver crashes into 2 vehicles on Southwest Freeway, then takes off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles on the Southwest Freeway, then took off, police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday as the driver went the wrong way down the freeway near Shepherd.

It's not clear if anyone was injured, but police did not find the wrong-way driver.

Unfortunately, it's been deadly on Houston-area roads lately due to crashes involving wrong-way drivers.

On Wednesday in Baytown, a wrong-way driver died after crashing into an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Over the weekend, Brandon McGhie, 26, was on his way home when his car was hit head-on by a truck driving the wrong way on U.S. 290.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwrong wayfreewaydrivingcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found in backseat of burning car in north Houston
Sunny and mild Thursday
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Worker dies after getting trapped in concrete hopper near Rosenberg
'Presumptive case' of COVID-19 found in Fort Bend Co.
Houston health lab now conducting COVID-19 testing
What school districts are doing about COVID-19
Show More
Why Wednesdays are perfect days to visit Houston rodeo
State Rep. Dutton says "fake" candidate forced him into runoff
Houston group teaches you to become a lock picking expert!
Clear Creek teacher charged with sexual assault
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News