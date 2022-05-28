1 dead and at least 3 injured in wrong-way on Highway 225, Pasadena PD says

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died and at least three others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Highway 225 near Scarborough in Pasadena Friday night, according to Pasadena police.Police said the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m.Officers said there was one person in one vehicle, and three others in another vehicle. All of the people involved are adults, according to police.Investigators said the person who died may have been one of the drivers.Officers on the scene said they were looking into whether alcohol played a role in the crash.