12-year-old in hospital after wrong-way crash on the North Freeway

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way crash in The Woodlands sent a 12-year-old to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to DPS troopers.

It happened on the North Freeway near the Research/Lake Woodlands exit around 12:45 a.m.

Officials said the wrong-way driver in a Ford Taurus was going southbound in the northbound lane when he hit a minivan.

Firefighters worked nearly 45 minutes to help get a man, a woman and the child out of the minivan.

The alleged wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials did not say if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated.
