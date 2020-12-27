12-year-old in hospital after wrong-way crash on the North Freeway

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A wrong-way crash in The Woodlands sent a 12-year-old to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to DPS troopers.It happened on the North Freeway near the Research/Lake Woodlands exit around 12:45 a.m.Officials said the wrong-way driver in a Ford Taurus was going southbound in the northbound lane when he hit a minivan.Firefighters worked nearly 45 minutes to help get a man, a woman and the child out of the minivan.The alleged wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Officials did not say if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated.