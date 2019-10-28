Wrecker driver killed on the job remembered at vigil

UPDATE to fatal shooting of wrecker driver at 215 W. Little York Rd: The male driving the wanted suspects' vehicle is identified as Idelfonso Gamez Torres, 42. He is wanted for questioning in Wednesday's murder. More info is at --> https://t.co/QtgxbSWjxh. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/OWgwxLbOTI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 25, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vigil was held Sunday night in a north Houston apartment parking lot where a tow truck driver was killed.Augustin Martinez had taken a customer home to an apartment complex as a courtesy, when he got into a confrontation with the man who would become his assailant.Houston police say a man fired several shots into the front window of Martinez's truck, fatally wounding him and injuring his passenger.Police have identified Idelfonso Gamez Torres as a person of interest in Martinez's murder.Just before the argument began, Martinez took Torres' picture on his cellphone.Sunday night, longtime friend Luis Castillo said that was a routine for Martinez. "Whenever someone would start arguing with people, he'd take their pictures for his own safety. In this case, it was a good picture."Police have not located Torres, and anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Esperanza Funeral Home on Lyons Avenue.A procession of tow trucks will leave the Parking and Towing Experts lot Wednesday afternoon and proceed to the funeral home. It was the business Martinez started.