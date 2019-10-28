Wrecker driver killed on the job remembered at vigil

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A vigil was held Sunday night in a north Houston apartment parking lot where a tow truck driver was killed.

Augustin Martinez had taken a customer home to an apartment complex as a courtesy, when he got into a confrontation with the man who would become his assailant.

Houston police say a man fired several shots into the front window of Martinez's truck, fatally wounding him and injuring his passenger.

Police have identified Idelfonso Gamez Torres as a person of interest in Martinez's murder.

Just before the argument began, Martinez took Torres' picture on his cellphone.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man wanted for questioning in murder of tow truck driver who took his photo before death

Sunday night, longtime friend Luis Castillo said that was a routine for Martinez. "Whenever someone would start arguing with people, he'd take their pictures for his own safety. In this case, it was a good picture."

Police have not located Torres, and anyone who knows where he can be found is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Esperanza Funeral Home on Lyons Avenue.

A procession of tow trucks will leave the Parking and Towing Experts lot Wednesday afternoon and proceed to the funeral home. It was the business Martinez started.


RELATED: Innocent driver injured when teens running from police T-bone car in southwest Houston

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver in Galveston

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashshootingphotoman shotman killedinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros one win from WS championship with Game 5 victory
J.J. Watt announces on Twitter his season is over
O'Brien turns focus on filling big shoes of J.J. Watt
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last game with the Astros
Woman allegedly trafficked girls she was hired to protect
Car slams into 3 young family members, killing 6-year-old
Church gifts new car to mother rescued from flood waters
Show More
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Missing 5-year-old's family urges public to keep looking
Classmates say 4th grader who died by suicide was bullied
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
Retaliation against Southwest flight attendant no joke: attorney
More TOP STORIES News