Tow truck driver snaps photo of shooting suspects moments before his death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for help in identifying the suspects wanted in the death of a tow truck driver.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of West Little Road near the North Freeway.

Police say 48-year-old Augustin Martinez was giving a ride to a customer when he got into an altercation with two men in a red Ford Explorer at an apartment complex.

During the altercation, police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the wrecker, hitting Martinez and his customer.

Martinez attempted to leave the area but crashed his vehicle and died at the scene. The customer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The photo released by police was taken by Martinez moments before the shooting, according to a release.

The suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men between 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashshootingphotoman shotman killedinvestigationcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-in reported at Tony Buzbee's campaign HQ
Cafeteria worker charged in crash that critically injured student
Woman dies as she tries to rescue Astros fan in crash
Simone Biles' first pitch at World Series has us flipping out
Cold front coming brings potential street flooding threat
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Officers kill driver who dragged them in Walmart parking lot
Show More
Google Maps new 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt: VIDEO
Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
More TOP STORIES News