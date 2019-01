Authorities say would-be thieves torched an ATM in Spring.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables say the found the Wells Fargo ATM on fire when they arrived at the FM 2920 location, near Holzwarth.They say it happened around 3 a.m.According to deputies, they think the would-be thieves used a torch to try to get into the ATM.By the time authorities got there, the suspects were gone.