NEWARK, New Jersey --
An off-duty police officer shot an armed robbery suspect inside a barbershop, in Newark, New Jersey.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Phillip Hedgespeth, entered the business where the off-duty cop was a customer, and pulled out his gun.

The brother of a witness said Hedgespeth pulled the trigger of his gun twice, but his gun jammed. That's when the barber and the off-duty officer tackled him.
Anthony Johnson reports on the police shooting during an attempted robbery inside a Newark barbershop.



After a struggle over the gun, the off-duty officer fired two shots. He struck Hedgespeth, who fled the scene and made his way into a getaway car.

The off-duty officer ran next door to a police station and gathered other officers, who then proceeded to chase the getaway car.

Investigators later pulled over a Dodge Challenger. Hedgespeth and another man jumped out of the vehicle and ran into an industrial area. They were both caught by police.

Officials say Hedgespeth's injuries were not life-threatening. He faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

The off-duty officer was not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
