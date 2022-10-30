Saint Arnold Brewery and Yards Brewing Company make friendly bet against World Series teams

The bet? The losing company must wear the winning team's merch and hoist the team's flag inside the beer halls.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Astros lost Game 1 of the World Series, fans spent their Saturday afternoon at Saint Arnold Brewery trying to forget the devastating blow.

"The beer's definitely helping me feel much better," said Zach Huggins, a patron. "I'm drinking my sorrows away."

Saint Arnold Brewing Company has been in the Houston area since 1994, and the locally-owned brewery feels a real kinship with Space City's baseball team.

"We're a big part of the community," Jeremy Johnson of Saint Arnold said. "We feel that same tie to the community that I think they feel with the Houston Astros."

As a result, Saint Arnold and Yards Brewing Co., which is located in Philadelphia, has made a wager on this year's World Series.

The bet? The losing brewery has to wear the other team's gear and hoist the winner's team flag inside their beer halls.

There's also a charitable aspect to the promotion.

For every pint of H-Town Pils, a popular beer on their menu, sold at Saint Arnold during World Series games, a portion will be donated to Kids' Meals, a Houston charity that feeds underprivileged children.

Yards Brewing Co. will donate its proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House.

"It's something friendly we can do to support a good cause," said Johnson.

