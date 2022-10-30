Saint Arnold Brewery and Yards Brewing Company make friendly bet against World Series teams

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Astros lost Game 1 of the World Series, fans spent their Saturday afternoon at Saint Arnold Brewery trying to forget the devastating blow.
"The beer's definitely helping me feel much better," said Zach Huggins, a patron. "I'm drinking my sorrows away."
Saint Arnold Brewing Company has been in the Houston area since 1994, and the locally-owned brewery feels a real kinship with Space City's baseball team.
"We're a big part of the community," Jeremy Johnson of Saint Arnold said. "We feel that same tie to the community that I think they feel with the Houston Astros."
As a result, Saint Arnold and Yards Brewing Co., which is located in Philadelphia, has made a wager on this year's World Series.
The bet? The losing brewery has to wear the other team's gear and hoist the winner's team flag inside their beer halls.
There's also a charitable aspect to the promotion.
For every pint of H-Town Pils, a popular beer on their menu, sold at Saint Arnold during World Series games, a portion will be donated to Kids' Meals, a Houston charity that feeds underprivileged children.
Yards Brewing Co. will donate its proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House.
"It's something friendly we can do to support a good cause," said Johnson.
