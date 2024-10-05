Winner claims Texas' largest ever jackpot ticket worth $800M sold at Sugar Land gas station

Someone lucky in Sugar Land is waking up richer today... a lot richer.

Someone lucky in Sugar Land is waking up richer today... a lot richer.

Someone lucky in Sugar Land is waking up richer today... a lot richer.

Someone lucky in Sugar Land is waking up richer today... a lot richer.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A lucky Sugar Land resident who was the winner of the $800 million Mega Millions Jackpot Prize has claimed their winnings almost a month after the winning ticket was sold, according to the Texas Lottery.

The golden Quick Pick ticket matched all the numbers drawn ( 1-2-16-24-66 Mega Ball 6) and was purchased at the Murphy USA gas station on 7520 Highway 90, across from Constellation Field.

RELATED: $800M jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Sugar Land gas station



The $800 million price is the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history and is the fifteenth Mega Millions prize sold in Texas.

In addition to the Sept. 10 jackpot-winning prize, 175,127 Mega Millions tickets in Texas, including those with the Megaplier add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $40,000.

Officials with the Texas Lottery said the jackpot started at $20 million on June 7 and rolled over 27 times before the winner claimed the ticket.

The claimant received $409 million before taxes, and the retailer, Murphy USA, received a $1 million retail bonus.

SEE ALSO: So you won the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. What happens now?

ABC News' Janai Norman breaks down the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot and what to do if you get lucky.

"We absolutely love when Texas Lottery players win big, and it's a tremendous honor to congratulate our state's largest-ever jackpot winner," Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said. "This jackpot win shows that any Texas Lottery ticket could lead to an exciting prize, and if you're playing, the next one could be yours."