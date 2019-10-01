Woman who lives treamed DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister gets out of prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2982161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges this morning during a Merced County court proceeding.

A California woman sent to prison after live streaming a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017 near Los Banos has been released from prison.According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Obdulia Sanchez was released on parole on September 21.In February 2018, a judge sentenced Sanchez to more than six years in prison.The CDCR says Sanchez had earned some credit for time served while awaiting her sentence and later for completing rehabilitative programs while in prison.