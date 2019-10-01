Woman who lives treamed DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister gets out of prison

RELATED: Judge sentences teen who live streamed crash that killed sister to 6 years, 4 months in prison
According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Obdulia Sanchez was released on parole on September 21.
In February 2018, a judge sentenced Sanchez to more than six years in prison.
The CDCR says Sanchez had earned some credit for time served while awaiting her sentence and later for completing rehabilitative programs while in prison.
