Woman who lives treamed DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister gets out of prison

A California woman sent to prison after live streaming a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017 near Los Banos has been released from prison.

RELATED: Judge sentences teen who live streamed crash that killed sister to 6 years, 4 months in prison

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Obdulia Sanchez was released on parole on September 21.

In February 2018, a judge sentenced Sanchez to more than six years in prison.

The CDCR says Sanchez had earned some credit for time served while awaiting her sentence and later for completing rehabilitative programs while in prison.

RELATED: Teenager who live streamed deadly crash pleads 'no contest'
EMBED More News Videos

Obdulia Sanchez pleaded "no contest" to multiple charges this morning during a Merced County court proceeding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaduifatal crashu.s. & worlddui crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
Toddler dies after being left in car with heat on for hours
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Ways to honor Deputy Dhaliwal before his funeral
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
More TOP STORIES News