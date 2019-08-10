Woman throws pot of scalding hot grease in intruder's face

By ABC7.com staff
DECATUR, Alabama -- An Alabama woman fended off an armed intruder by throwing a pot of scalding hot grease at him, resulting in significant burns to his face, authorities said.

The incident occurred Aug. 1 in Decatur, according to that city's Police Department, whose officers responded to a report of domestic dispute at a home.

There the officers contacted Larondrick Macklin, who was transported to a hospital with facial injuries.

An investigation indicated that Macklin was the "primary aggressor" in the altercation, and had entered the victim's home armed with a firearm, police said. The woman defended herself with a pot of hot grease.

Authorities later released a booking photo of Macklin, who was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic violence.

After receiving medical treatment, he was being held in jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaarrestintruderu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Man appears in court for allegedly killing woman who was riding in SUV
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Line expected to form night before free immunization drive
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Show More
Man shot by officers after he allegedly shot 2 people
Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
Customer with concealed gun kills gas station robbery suspect
Rapper Mystikal injures leg after falling off stage
Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
More TOP STORIES News