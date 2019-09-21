Woman stops robbery with gunfire at Miami Popeye's

MIAMI, FL. (KTRK) -- A brutal robbery was taking place at a Miami Popeye's, and a woman grabbed her gun to come to the rescue."It was intense. It was just an intense moment," she said.The woman fired a shot to scare off the robber. She didn't hesitate to help when she saw a man being badly beaten and robbed.It was a dangerous situation but she says she had to help."He was just punching on the guy and I had to stop him," she said. "I just had to save the guys' life. That's all I did was try to save someone's life."The 21-year-old suspect ran off but was later captured by police.The victim was treated for head wounds, a broken nose and deep cuts to his face.