woman killed

17-year-old hurt in shooting that killed woman in SE Houston home invasion

Teen hurt in shooting that killed woman in SE Houston home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed during a home invasion in southeast Houston where two other people were also shot, including a 17-year-old, police said.

The break-in happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday on Elvera Street near Fennell.

The woman died at a hospital, according to police. The two other victims, ages 17 and 20, were also taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said they were still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they have not yet released any information about a suspect.
