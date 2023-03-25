Woman shot through window while sitting on couch in Third Ward apartment, HPD says

A woman was shot through her apartment window while sitting on her couch in Houston's Third Ward at the Centre at Columbia Court, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was sitting on her couch when she was shot in the back through her apartment window in Houston's Third Ward, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday at the Centre at Columbia Court apartment complex located at 5500 Sampson Street.

A group of three men and one woman knocked on the victim's door and showed her a picture of someone they were looking for who allegedly owed them money, according to investigators.

The victim reportedly told the group the woman they were looking for didn't live there and that she didn't know who she was.

Police said about 30 minutes later, the young woman had just finished cooking and sat on the couch when shots were fired into her apartment.

"They showed her a picture on Instagram and said there was a girl that supposedly had lived there that owed them money," HPD Lt. R. Willkens said. "But 30 minutes after they left, that is when the shooting happened. We have to believe it has to be related to that."

HPD said the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the back and is expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the four people in connection to the shooting.

