Man arrested in Louisiana in connection with shooting death of Pasadena woman

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 81-year-old woman was mysteriously shot to death as she slept in her home in Pasadena. Now, a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.
A husband woke up to find his wife, Brooksie Worsham, shot to death in their bed shortly early Wednesday morning, police say.
The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Rainfall Drive near Rainforest Trail Drive in the Village Grove neighborhood.
Police say Worsham's husband called 911 at 3:46 a.m. to report that he woke up and found his wife shot and unresponsive. The couple had been asleep in bed.
He told police that he did hear gunshots earlier in the morning before he called 911. He added that he had lost consciousness, and it was determined that he had been shot in the leg. He is expected to be OK.
Earlier that morning, at approximately 2:43 a.m., another resident called 911 to say they had heard several gunshots in the area. Although officers responded to investigate, they didn't see any suspicious activity at that time.
Detectives spotted a broken master bedroom window at the back of Worshams' home, along with shell casings on the ground just outside of that same window.
During the investigation, detectives got surveillance video of a vehicle entering the subdivision shortly before the shooting. They determined the vehicle's registered owner was linked to another active investigation involving the male victim in this case.
Jack Monroe Beck, 20, was identified as the suspected shooter in this case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, in collaboration with the US Marshals and the Louisiana State Police, were able to locate Beck Thursday morning just outside of Baton Rouge, where he was taken into custody without incident. Beck remains in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Texas.
