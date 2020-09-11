Gunman shoots mother in stomach, barely missing babies in back seat of car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bullets from a southwest Houston shooting barely missed a woman's 1-year-old and newborn who were in the back seat of a car, according to police. The woman wasn't as lucky, however.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in an apartment parking lot on Snyott near Ashford Point.Police said the bullet went through the seat, almost hitting the two babies, and hit their mother in the stomach.A gun was found on the ground, but police said they aren't sure who fired the shot from outside the car.The mother is expected to survive, according to police.