Woman shot, killed after allegedly standing in sunroof of car during road altercation in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after a shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers were called out to a shooting call in the 9400 block of Westheimer Road near Westerland Drive.
Upon arrival, a woman was found unresponsive with several gunshot wounds and was taken to Memorial Hermann, where she was pronounced dead.
Information revealed that the woman and her sister were leaving a nightclub in the area, pulled out on Westheimer, and allegedly got involved in an "altercation or race," investigators said.
The woman reportedly was standing in the sunroof of a white Mercedes and was shot by a suspect inside what police said was possibly a white Kia.
Police have no information on the suspect at this time.