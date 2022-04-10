Woman's deadly shooting leaves at least 5 bullet holes in her SUV, La Marque police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot and killed overnight while driving on the Gulf Freeway in La Marque, according to police.The shooting happened just before midnight on the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway, about a mile south of Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park.Police said they were initially called to the scene by a caller who reported a disabled SUV on the freeway. When officers arrived, they said they found a dark-colored Kia SUV riddled with bullet holes. We counted at least five holes in the driver's side of the SUV.The woman was rushed to the hospital but died soon after she arrived at the emergency room, according to police.Police have not given a description of a suspect.While the identity of the woman was not released, police later said the victim is a 42-year-old Black woman from Galveston. Investigators said it appears she was the only person in the SUV at the time of the shooting.It was not confirmed if the shooting was a result of road rage or if it was targeted.The deadly shooting marks the second in La Marque since Thursday, when a man was gunned down on Virginia Street.