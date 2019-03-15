Woman shot 3 times while waiting at bus stop in north Harris County

Officials say that just before 10 p.m. Thursday, someone in a green car drove by and opened fire at a convenience store and bus stop on Ella near Barron Springs.

Deputies are looking for whoever shot a woman three times as she waited at the bus stop in north Harris County.

One of the bullets hit the woman in the back. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There's no word on her condition.

The shooting was caught on camera. In the video, you can see two people at the bus stop. One of them falls down and the other runs off.

A couple and their dog were nearby at the store when the back of their car was shot up. A bullet went into the trunk.

They believe a bag of clothes stopped it from going any further.

"The bullet went through the trunk. The dog hit the floor. The boxes I guess just stopped it from getting through the car, hitting him, the dog, in the back. Then he shot the store," said Tasha Benton, whose car was struck by bullets.

Deputies are using the surveillance video to try to find the shooter or shooters in the car. Authorities say a shooting Wednesday night may be related.

