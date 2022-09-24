20-year-old woman in custody after allegedly shooting 2 sisters during argument, records show

Police are searching for 20-year-old Melanie Bazan, accused of shooting two sisters on Houston's southside last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of shooting two sisters in south Houston in July is now in custody, according to court records.

Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond was set at $60,000 for each charge, totaling $120,000 for all charges.

On July 17, at about 10:15 p.m., Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7100 Village Way.

Investigators said a vehicle drove up with Bazan riding in the backseat and she started arguing with the sisters.

According to police, shots were fired, and the car sped off.

At the scene, police said they found two women, a 21-year-old and 28-year-old, shot.

The two victims were reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to charging documents, the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with a man and his girlfriend, who was later identified as Bazan.

Police got in touch with the man, who admitted that his girlfriend, Bazan, fired shots from inside his car, documents read.

It is unclear if the boyfriend was also charged.

Bazan was booked into the Harris County Jail on Wednesday and is expected to show up in court on Sept. 30.