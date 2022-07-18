woman shot

Woman on the run after shooting 2 sisters walking along Village Way, police say

2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is on the run after shooting two other women in Houston's southside Sunday night, police said.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. as two sisters were walking along the 7000 block of Village Way.

Police said a vehicle pulled up and a woman riding in the backseat started arguing with the sisters.

The vehicle sped off immediately after the woman shot the sisters, according to police.

The shooting victims were rushed to a hospital where they had surgery. Police said they are expected to survive.

"The female shooter has been possibly identified. There's still further investigation that we have to conduct, but it's on the way," said Lt. Manny Cruz with HPD.

Police said the driver of the vehicle later turned himself in.
