Woman shoots man who reached into car and tried to steal purse in SW Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman shot and wounded a suspected robber who reached for her purse, police say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Creekbend at Fondren in southwest Houston.

Police say the woman had just parked her vehicle outside her home when two men reached through her driver's side window and grabbed her purse. Before they could take it, the woman reached into her bag and grabbed her gun.

Officials say she fired two rounds and the men ran away. A short time later, authorities received a call about a man found shot on the other side of the complex.

The suspect underwent surgery. He's expected to face aggravated robbery charges.
