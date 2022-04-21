Woman shoots man who she claims wouldn't leave property in Spring, constable says

NOW - SHOOTING SCENE IN THE BRECKENRIDGE FOREST SUBDIVISION



Heavy police presence on Joyful Forest Drive.



An unknown male was shot in the forearm by a homeowner after she reported he refused to leave her property.



EMS and Fire also on scene. Investigation on scene continues. pic.twitter.com/AJtyTR7pHr — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 21, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told deputies she shot a man after he refused to leave her property in the Spring area on Thursday morning.According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, there was a heavy police presence in the 2500 block of Joyful Forest Drive in the Breckenridge Forest Subdivision.Herman said the man was shot in the forearm.Deputies were at the scene, investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.