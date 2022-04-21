man shot

Woman shoots man who she claims wouldn't leave property in Spring, constable says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told deputies she shot a man after he refused to leave her property in the Spring area on Thursday morning.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, there was a heavy police presence in the 2500 block of Joyful Forest Drive in the Breckenridge Forest Subdivision.

Herman said the man was shot in the forearm.

Deputies were at the scene, investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springharris countyshots firedshootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Suspects 'hunted' for man shot and killed outside motel, HPD says
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
Man killed by officer didn't know victims in Conroe home, police say
Galleria to increase security after 2 shootings within a month
TOP STORIES
2 innocent people injured during chase in W. Harris County
Over 200 Texas state troopers ordered to slim down by December
Family says jail didn't tell them loved one had COVID
Clear Lake HS coach on administrative leave after fight
Warm and windy until a cool front brings rain chance next week
Video shows burglar make himself at home: 'It was very creepy'
Family remembers HPD cop 24 hours before killer's execution
Show More
Texas educators losing their licenses for quitting during school year
GOP activist indicted in 2020 assault case of repairman over ballots
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
Parachute demo at Nationals Park causes brief Capitol evacuation
Astros and Trees for Houston to give away 2,500 trees Saturday
More TOP STORIES News