Houston police arrest mother accused of shooting ex-boyfriend during child drop-off

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested a mother accused of shooting her ex as he was dropping off their child in southeast Houston.

Keshante Shamirra Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct - discharging a firearm.

According to Houston police, Harris shot at her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Aaron Konte Williams, several times around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on Beldart Street near Crestmont.

Investigators said Harris and Williams have two children together.

Williams was bringing one of their children back to Harris from a weekend visit and had his current girlfriend in the vehicle with him, HPD said.

Harris was reportedly upset that Williams' girlfriend was present. That's when she allegedly fired the shots.

Williams was shot in the arm and leg. Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams' girlfriend and the child were not injured in the shooting, according to HPD.

After the shooting, HPD said Harris returned to the scene, and she was subsequently arrested and charged.

The shooting took place at her grandmother's home, which is where the parents regularly meet for child drop-off, HPD said.
