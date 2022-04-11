Police say man was shot while dropping off child with ex because his new girlfriend was with him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still looking for a mother accused of shooting her ex as he was dropping off their child, according to police.
Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a shooting on Beldart and Crestmont.
According to police, the argument may have started because the man brought his current girlfriend with him.
The man was shot in the side and rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.
The shooting took place at the woman's grandmother's home, which is where the parents regularly meet for child drop-off.
Police have not released a description of the woman or her vehicle.
If you know any information, you are urged to contact police.
