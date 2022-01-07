robbery

Do you recognize them? 4 men seen robbing woman and hitting man outside SW Houston shopping center

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

Recognize them? 4 seen robbing woman and hitting man in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was followed to a shopping center in southwest Houston where she was held at gunpoint by four men and robbed of everything she had on her, including her purse, according to police.

Houston police said the woman walked into a store the morning of Nov. 27, 2021 in the 6800 block of South Gessner. The woman said she shopped for a while, and as she was leaving, four men with Cuban accents approached her.

As the men demanded her belongings, police said a second victim, a man, was approached by the suspect with the gun.

Police said in addition to having his belongings stolen, the man was also punched in the face by the suspect.

The four men then drove off in two separate vehicles, a black Ram 1500 and a silver Ford Fusion, according to police.

Police said it's still unclear why the woman was targeted.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic man weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The second suspect was listed as having the same height and weight. The only notable difference is he was seen wearing a pink hoodie. The third suspect was also described to be about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He was also wearing a dark hoodie. The fourth suspect was described as weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, standing anywhere from 5'8" to 5'11" and was wearing a dark hoodie.

If you know any information on the suspects' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeassaultrobberygun violencecrime stoppersshopping
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Man charged in League City robbery where clerk was found duct-taped
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
Cell phone store robbery suspects caught after chase
Texas stolen wedding rings found hours before the ceremony
TOP STORIES
Teacher kept son in trunk to avoid COVID exposure, investigators say
Hazmat spill causes major delay on I-45 southbound at Crosstimbers
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Amber Alert discontinued for San Antonio girl who went missing Dec. 20
Married couple found shot to death in Tomball home, deputies say
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Show More
Spring ISD's new superintendent is 1st Hispanic woman in the role
Woman killed and 3-year-old unharmed when vehicle shot at
1 arrested, 1 at large in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3
Kanye West spotted at James Harden's Midtown restaurant
Galleria-area freeway closure to last for half of 2022
More TOP STORIES News