Do you recognize them? 4 men seen robbing woman and hitting man outside SW Houston shopping center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was followed to a shopping center in southwest Houston where she was held at gunpoint by four men and robbed of everything she had on her, including her purse, according to police.Houston police said the woman walked into a store the morning of Nov. 27, 2021 in the 6800 block of South Gessner. The woman said she shopped for a while, and as she was leaving, four men with Cuban accents approached her.As the men demanded her belongings, police said a second victim, a man, was approached by the suspect with the gun.Police said in addition to having his belongings stolen, the man was also punched in the face by the suspect.The four men then drove off in two separate vehicles, a black Ram 1500 and a silver Ford Fusion, according to police.Police said it's still unclear why the woman was targeted.Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic man weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The second suspect was listed as having the same height and weight. The only notable difference is he was seen wearing a pink hoodie. The third suspect was also described to be about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He was also wearing a dark hoodie. The fourth suspect was described as weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, standing anywhere from 5'8" to 5'11" and was wearing a dark hoodie.If you know any information on the suspects' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.