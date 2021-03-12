face mask

Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest warrant has been filed for a woman who resisted law enforcement after refusing to wear a face mask, as requested by management at a bank in Galveston.

Galveston police officers were called Thursday to the Bank of America on Central City Boulevard after 65-year-old Terry White refused to comply with the establishment's health protocols and would not leave.

White began resisting officers upon their arrival. Police said she sustained minor injuries during her encounter with police and was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.

Police said they filed an arrest warrant for her on charges of Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespassing.

