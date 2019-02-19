Woman punched, bit, and sexually assaulted at park: police

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman reported that she was attacked, and sexually assaulted at a Kingwood park.Houston police said it received a call Friday around 4 p.m. from the victim, who stated she was near the exit of East End Park when a person attacked her from behind.The victim told officers the suspect repeatedly punched, bit, and then sexually assaulted her. She kicked him in the groin and took off running to a nearby friend's house where she called police.Lisa English lives in front of the park. She said the crime has left the community stunned."Everybody is on edge right now," English said. "They're a little nervous, and not sure what to do, and thinking if they should not go out to the park anymore to walk."East End Park is managed by Kingwood Service Association. The group told ABC13 Eyewitness News it's aware of the report, and until it receives more information from police, it's too early to comment on whether any safety improvements are necessary.Park goers couldn't believe the news. "I never expected to hear something like that," James Moore, who was walking in the park, said. "Honestly, it's absolutely the craziest thing. It blows my mind. It makes me worry about my sister."Officers said the victim was left with scratches on her face, cuts on her lips and swelling on her eye. The victim wasn't able to get a great description, because he was wearing a hoodie, and mask, police say.If you have any information you can call HPD's special victim's unit at (713) 308-1140.