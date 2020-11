Young mother of 2 boys allegedly shot dead in San Leon by boyfriend, GCSO says

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a young mother of two boys in San Leon, about 20 minutes from League City.Investigators responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 7th street around 7 a.m. on Saturday. They said 21-year-old Megan Ficklen had been allegedly shot by her boyfriend of the same age, Anthony Castellanos.The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, authorities said.Castellanos was arrested later the same day in the 10900 block of Sageleaf in Houston and is being held on a warrant for violating parole. He has since been charged with murder.It was not immediately clear what caused the shooting. The case remains under investigation. GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses and to help take care of Ficklen's two boys.