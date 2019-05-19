Woman leaving north Houston Walmart hit and killed by driver in parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in a north Houston Walmart parking lot, according to police.It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter near Fulton and Crosstimbers St.Investigators say the woman had just walked out of the store when she was hit.They said the driver of the vehicle stopped and was detained. She was seen being questioned at the scene.Officers were checking to see if she was impaired.