'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at airport in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A woman known as a "serial stowaway" for her yearslong history of sneaking onto airplanes was arrested once again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 67, was charged Saturday with a felony count of criminal trespass to a registered area at an airport, Chicago police said.

Hartman was taken into custody Friday at around 10 p.m. after federal Transportation Security Administration agents said she attempted to move TSA lane dividers to get around security, according to Chicago police.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Hartman was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London without a ticket. She pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.

Hartman is due in bond court Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisohare airporttsau.s. & worldcustodyairport security
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teen girls shot after fight breaks out in apartment complex
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Officer shoots woman inside her home after welfare check
Astros bats silenced by Yankees in Game 1 loss
Houston bakery uses unsold Yankees cookies for batting practice
Who knows more about their state, Astros or Yankees fans?
3 people shot after fight outside convenience store
Show More
Here are the walk-up songs for the Houston Astros
NICU babies support the Houston Astros for ALCS Game 1
George Springer made an Astros beer, but you can't drink it yet
Here's what the Astros will be paying some players in 2020
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
More TOP STORIES News