Michael Colchael says he noticed a red truck driving erratically near Harrisburg and 75th."He drove around the vehicle and tried to run the red light and hit the vehicle," said Colchael. Seconds later, he says he saw the truck crash into a black Cadillac carrying four people."I knew the people needed help," said Colchael. He ran towards the car to help the victims until medics arrived to the scene.Two adults and two kids were inside. A 24-year-old female passenger has died, and a 5-year-old girl was transported in critical condition. Charges against the driver of the truck are expected to be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.Investigators believe 34-year-old Isreal Suarez Lugo was intoxicated, based on witness statements and field sobriety tests.The head of the Harris County District Attorney's Vehicular Crime Division says they've identified a location where they believe the suspect was drinking before the crash."We're going to find out if in fact he was there, and if not where he was, we're going to find out who was serving him and if someone overserved him. This is not a minor issue, but it is an over service issue from the evidence we've seen so far," said Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office."It's gonna leave a scar. I'm glad I was able to help and provide for them," said Colchael. It's still difficult for him to talk about today and he has some advice."If you start drinking, don't bother driving. Uber, take a Lyft. Don't try to drive. Even if you think it's one or two beers, just don't do it," Colchael said.