Dallas woman fatally shot husband as he beat family cat during argument: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

Mary Harrison claimed she fatally shot her husband as he beat the family cat, according to the Dallas Police Department. (Dallas County)

DALLAS --
A North Texas woman is in jail after she allegedly killed her husband for beating the family pet.

Dallas police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 13200 block of Fall Manor Drive around 6:45 a.m. on June 2. Upon arrival, investigators said 47-year-old Mary Harrison confessed that she had shot her husband, Dexter Harrison, as he beat the family cat during an argument.


Dexter Harrison was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mary Harrison was charged with murder and booked into a Dallas County detention facility. She is being held on $100,000 bond, according to public records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderanimal crueltyu.s. & worldtexas newsgun violencefatal shootingTexas
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News