Woman killed by hit-and-run driver who allegedly got out of car, then left in NE Harris Co.

Deputies are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman with his SUV in northeast Harris County, initially stopped and got out his vehicle, then got back inside and drove away.This happened in the 4800 block of Aldine Mail Route shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.Authorities say 27-year-old Laquria Williams was walking with her sister-in-law to a nearby store, when she crossed the street.Williams wasn't in a crosswalk when the SUV hit her, knocking her several hundred feet down the road.She died.According to witnesses, the driver got out of his vehicle and appeared distraught, but later climbed back inside and left.Deputies say the man's vehicle may be a white or silver Chevy Trailblazer with headlight damage on the front driver's side.Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff Office's Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400.