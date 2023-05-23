WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

HPD release identity, photo of man wanted in woman's murder inside Scottish Inn off the Beltway

KTRK logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 1:50PM
Suspect identified by HPD in woman's murder inside hotel lobby
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston police released the suspect's name and a photo of him as he remains on the run after last week's murder.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a woman inside a hotel lobby off the Beltway last week is still on the run, Houston police say. They have identified him and released his photo.

Felipe Martinez Molina, 19, is charged with murder in connection to the May 19 shooting at a Scottish Inn in the 9600 block of West Sam Houston Tollway.

Below is the photo Houston police released of the suspect.

Investigators said Molina shot a 23-year-old woman, who was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW