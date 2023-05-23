Houston police released the suspect's name and a photo of him as he remains on the run after last week's murder.

HPD release identity, photo of man wanted in woman's murder inside Scottish Inn off the Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing a woman inside a hotel lobby off the Beltway last week is still on the run, Houston police say. They have identified him and released his photo.

Felipe Martinez Molina, 19, is charged with murder in connection to the May 19 shooting at a Scottish Inn in the 9600 block of West Sam Houston Tollway.

Below is the photo Houston police released of the suspect.

Investigators said Molina shot a 23-year-old woman, who was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.