A woman was shot in the hand and leg during a fight with another woman in northeast Houston at the Mesa Food Mart in NE Houston, HPD said.

Woman shot in hand, leg during fight with second person in northeast Houston, according to HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a gun that was fired during a fight in northeast Houston, according to police.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. outside of the Mesa Food Mart near Sterlingshire Street, just north of Tidwell.

Police say the 35-year-old woman reportedly argued with a man before turning her attention to another woman who had a pistol.

The woman then came toward the victim, and a fight ensued. During the skirmish, the gun went off, hitting the victim in the hand and leg, police said.

Police stated several witnesses removed the gun from the suspect's possession and called law enforcement.

The suspect, described as a woman in her 20s with long dreads, fled the area in a silver older model Buick, police said.