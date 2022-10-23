Woman shot, killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says

The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in her 60s was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while she was watching TV in her living room, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened Saturday evening, in the 7200 block of Narcissus Street in southeast Houston before 4 p.m. According to the police, the shooter was in a black four-door sedan and fired five to fix shots outside of the woman's home.

The woman was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, other people were present during the shooting but were in the back of the home.

No other injuries have been reported.

HPD officers were seen going in and out of the home and placing evidence markers outside where bullet casings were scattered across the street.

This is an active investigation and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

