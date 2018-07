A wild scene unfolded through a Wisconsin neighborhood after a domestic violence call turned into a police chase. WISN reported that police were initially called to a domestic violence call involving a couple when the woman ran off behind several homes."I noticed a woman in my backyard doing something which appeared to be some kind of drug paraphernalia at my patio table," a homeowner said.The homeowner says she and her husband confronted the stranger and tried to get a picture of her for police. She said that made the woman more angry.Police arrived to the scene quickly.The woman was handcuffed and put in the back of a squad car but somehow she managed to get behind the wheel.The woman drove off before stopping after a brief drive. Officers called in the K-9 unit and found her hiding underneath a porch and took her into custody.An internal investigation is underway to find out how she was able to get behind the wheel.