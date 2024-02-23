Woman in critical condition after boyfriend allegedly pushed her into oncoming traffic, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being pushed into oncoming traffic after a fight with her boyfriend, who has since been arrested, according to Houston police.

Charles Lee Jones, 64, is accused of assaulting his 42-year-old girlfriend in front of a moving vehicle following an altercation.

The incident happened in the 6500 block of Lockwood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Detective Chheav with the Houston Police Department said Jones and the woman got into an argument that escalated into him reportedly assaulting her.

Witnesses nearby saw the incident and tried to stop Jones, but the suspect then allegedly struck one of them in the head with an unopened can, HPD said.

After that, Jones then pushed the victim onto a moving lane of traffic, causing her to be hit by a car, according to police.

Paramedics responded shortly after and transported the woman to the hospital, according to HPD.

Officers detained Jones without incident and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member, HPD said.

This is not the first time Jones has been accused of assaulting someone close to him.

According to records, Jones was convicted of assaulting a family member in 2006 and 2013. In 1994, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting a peace officer.