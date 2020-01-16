Woman in critical condition after being found naked and beaten in apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a woman was found undressed and beaten inside her southeast Houston apartment.

Officers say the woman was found at her apartment at 4800 Allendale Road around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.



Officer Bolmanski with HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence says a witness had scheduled a meeting with the victim but hadn't heard from her and became worried.

That's when the witness went to the woman's apartment building and asked the apartment manager to let her inside.

Police say she appeared to have been beaten by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

