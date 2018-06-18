Woman finds body in pond behind Conroe auto shop on Highway 242

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind an auto shop in Conroe. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond in Conroe.

Crime scene tape has been put up at a heavy truck repair shop just west of the San Jacinto River Bridge on Highway 242.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were seen talking to people and taking photographs as they investigate behind the business.

According to deputies, a woman called 911 just after 3 p.m. Monday to report finding a body in the pond.

Authorities believe the body was in the water for "some time" but could not give us an estimate in terms of days.

We do not know the identity of the victim.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationtexas newsConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News