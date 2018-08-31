Krissy Tran, woman who killed attacker in Arkansas while she was pregnant, now faces gun charge

An Arkansas woman faces prison time for self-defense shooting while she was pregnant.

FT. SMITH, Arkansas (KTRK) --
An Arkansas woman is facing jail time after she shot an intruder who was attacking her while she was pregnant.

It's not the shooting that has her in trouble with the law, but what prosecutors found out about her past.

Krissy Tran was 11 weeks pregnant when she was attacked at home last December.

Tran shot the intruder, Dylan Stancoff, three times, killing him. A judge ruled the shooting was justified.

But Tran has a prior conviction for possession of marijuana, which means she's not allowed to have a gun.

Tran is now charged with felony gun possession and faces time in prison.

"Right now I'm looking at the max, 24 years, that's my baby's life. I mean, I'm going to miss 24 years of my child... I won't even, I won't even know my child, I'll miss out on everything," Tran said.

Tran is out of jail on bond and back at home with her husband and son.

Tran's husband is in the National Guard and working two jobs.
