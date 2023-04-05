Woman killed by ice column after pushing fellow hiker to safety

A hiker is dead and two others are lucky to be alive after an ice column fell from a frozen waterfall and nearly killed all of them before the victim pushed one of them out of the way to safety, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Sunday when officials from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office in northeast Utah received word that an ice column had fallen as a group of three climbers attempted to climb down Raven Falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon, officials from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A female hiker is dead after an ice column fell from a frozen waterfall in Duchesne County, Utah, on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Duchesne County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

"One climber pushed their fellow female climber, age 21, out of the way, which probably saved her life," authorities said. "This female was able to climb down the terrain and drive to Duchesne City to contact 911 for help."

The other climber -- a 34-year-old male -- fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured upon impact but was able to be hoisted off the mountain by helicopter and treated for serious injuries. His current condition has not been disclosed by authorities.

"Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive," said the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office.

"Duchesne County sends their thanks [ to those ] who worked such long hours and gave everything they had in the recovery of this 41-year-old female climber," authorities continued. "Our sincere condolences to all effected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another. We hope that all may find comfort and all the warm support will prevail over your hearts while mourning the loss of your loved one."